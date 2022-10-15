Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Georgieva to meet with Egypt, Tunisia, confident of IMF 'backing them up'

10/15/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said she would meet on Saturday with delegations from Egypt and Tunisia and was confident the global lender would be "backing them up."

Georgieva said the IMF had provided about $90 billion to 16 countries since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine, but still had $700 billion of lending capacity and was now seeing a larger number of countries seeking help.

The fund was currently examining abut 28 requests for IMF financial assistance, including those from Egypt and Tunisia, adding that the IMF was also looking for other ways to provide funding to countries in need.

"I'm actually today going to be meeting with delegations of Egypt and Tunisia, countries where I am confident that you will see us backing them up in this difficult time," Georgieva told a banking seminar during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

Georgieva told reporters on Friday that the IMF and Egypt had resolved all "big policy issues" in their discussions on a new lending program, but were still working on smaller technical details.

Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told local TV in Egypt that he expected his country to sign an IMF deal "very soon" to help stem a currency crisis that has restricted imports and sparked market unease over foreign debt repayments.

He previously told local media that Egypt could expect just $3-$5 billion. One person familiar with the matter said the package would likely be at the lower end of this range.

Tunisia, which is suffering its worst financial crisis, last month said it expects to reach an agreement with the IMF in coming weeks on a loan of between $2 billion and $4 billion over three years to save its public finances from collapse.

IMF officials had no immediate comment on the timing of Georgieva's meetings with officials from both countries.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:34aASOS in talks to amend credit facility terms
RE
10:33aBank of Korea governor says policy guidance harder with won's weakness
RE
10:31aGeorgieva to meet with Egypt, Tunisia, confident of IMF 'backing them up'
RE
10:22aEgypt records preliminary Q1 surplus of 0.11% of GDP - finance minister
RE
10:19aECB policymakers put balance sheet run-off on the table
RE
10:15aZambia in touch with China and other creditors, Common Framework only option, says Finance Minister
RE
10:13aZimbabwe engaging with World Bank, IMF on clearing IFI debt, says Finance Minister
RE
10:10aNorway police arrest Russian for flying drone amid heightened security
RE
10:08aEgypt registers preliminary surplus of 0.11% of gdp in q1 fy 22/…
RE
09:59aIndia's main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's southeast stays on emergency alert amid flood crisis
2How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble
3Nel ASA: Receives a NOK 600 million purchase order from Woodside Energy
4ICICI Prudential Life Insurance : Related Party Transaction
5Cevian slashes stake in Vodafone after calling for faster change -FT

HOT NEWS