Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Georgieva to meet with Egypt, Tunisia, confident of IMF 'backing them up'

10/15/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said she would meet on Saturday with delegations from Egypt and Tunisia and was confident the global lender would be "backing them up."

Georgieva said the IMF had provided about $90 billion to 16 countries since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine, but still had $700 billion of lending capacity and was now seeing a larger number of countries seeking help.

The fund was currently examining abut 28 requests for IMF financial assistance, including those from Egypt and Tunisia, adding that the IMF was also looking for other ways to provide funding to countries in need.

"I'm actually today going to be meeting with delegations of Egypt and Tunisia, countries where I am confident that you will see us backing them up in this difficult time," Georgieva told a banking seminar during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

Georgieva told reporters on Friday that the IMF and Egypt had resolved all "big policy issues" in their discussions on a new lending program, but were still working on smaller technical details.

Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told local TV in Egypt that he expected his country to sign an IMF deal "very soon" to help stem a currency crisis that has restricted imports and sparked market unease over foreign debt repayments.

He previously told local media that Egypt could expect just $3-$5 billion. One person familiar with the matter said the package would likely be at the lower end of this range.

Tunisia, which is suffering its worst financial crisis, last month said it expects to reach an agreement with the IMF in coming weeks on a loan of between $2 billion and $4 billion over three years to save its public finances from collapse.

IMF officials had no immediate comment on the timing of Georgieva's meetings with officials from both countries.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:47pWorld Bank says Ukraine has tenfold increase in poverty due to war
RE
12:42pObama to stump for Democrats in three states ahead of high-stakes Nov. 8 election
RE
12:39pU.S. President Joe Biden to visit Philadelphia month-end - White House
RE
12:08pEnergy subsidies merely delay high inflation, ECB's Villeroy warns
RE
12:08pIranian protesters defy crackdown with nationwide demonstrations
RE
11:41aOAPEC Sec Gen says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production 'correct'
RE
11:37aFormer WSJ reporter says law firm used Indian hackers to sabotage his career
RE
11:11aOAPEC Sec Gen says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production 'correct'
RE
10:52aKuroda says BOJ will keep easy policy to hit price goal sustainably
RE
10:45aOne dead in flash floods on the Greek island of Crete
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's southeast stays on emergency alert amid flood crisis
2How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble
3Nel ASA: Receives a NOK 600 million purchase order from Woodside Energy
4Cevian slashes stake in Vodafone after calling for faster change -FT
5ICICI Prudential Life Insurance : Related Party Transaction

HOT NEWS