Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gerald Group's Sierra Leone mine ships iron ore to China after restart

10/30/2021 | 04:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The first iron ore shipment from U.S. commodities trader Gerald Group's restarted Sierra Leone mine was heading to top steel producer China on Friday, the company said.

Gerald Group subsidiary Marampa Mines Limited restarted mining and processing on Sept. 1 after the trader resolved a dispute with the Sierra Leone government that had caused it to shut the mine down in September 2019.

Gerald Group has paid $10 million to the government in a first instalment of the $20 million payment agreed as part of the settlement, it said on Friday.

Marampa will raise production of iron ore concentrate from 2 million tonnes a year to 3.25 million tonnes a year within 12 months, the company said.

Marampa's first capesize vessel - the largest cargo ships - set sail on Thursday evening carrying more than 175,000 wet metric tonnes of iron ore concentrate.

"Loading capesize vessels will materially improve efficiencies in our overall supply chain, a key objective not only in reducing our operating cost but also in advancing our ESG plan and minimising our carbon footprint," said Marampa Mines chief operating officer Frederic Lotti.

Prices for iron ore, which is the main ingredient in steel production, have soared over the past year to reach record highs of $240 per tonne in May, driven by strong demand from China.

China has been seeking new sources of iron ore amid a trade war with its top supplier Australia. Botswana was a recent addition to China's growing list of suppliers.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31aBiden to push G20 energy producing countries to boost production
RE
04:15aGerald Group's Sierra Leone mine ships iron ore to China after restart
RE
10/29China's EV maker BYD Co raises $1.77 billion - term sheet
RE
10/29Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
RE
10/29U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
RE
10/29Canada appeals decision on indigenous children but seeks settlement talks
RE
10/2912 automakers urge California senators to oppose union EV tax credit
RE
10/29EXCLUSIVE : Caribbean refinery bidders face unknown environmental costs -U.S. EPA letter
RE
10/29Oil and gas rally boosts Chevron's quarterly profit to 8-year high
RE
10/29Microsoft leads S&P, Nasdaq to record high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
2Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
3NATIONAL BEVERAGE INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY ..
4Apple objects to links to outside payments ahead of Epic Games hearing
5GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months

HOT NEWS