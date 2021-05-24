Gerald R. (Jerry) Mattys Joins Pelvital USA, Inc. Board of Directors

Pelvital USA, Inc. announces that Jerry Mattys has joined its Board of Directors.

Mr. Mattys is an accomplished executive who most recently served as Chief Executive Officer at Tactile Medical from January 2005 until his retirement in June 2020. During his tenure, Tactile grew from start up to over $190 million in revenue and transitioned from a private to public company (Nasdaq: TCMD). Tactile Medical earned honors as a “Top Workplace” in Minnesota for 11 straight years. From 2002 to 2004, Mr. Mattys was Chief Executive Officer of Medisyn Technologies, Inc., a development stage biotechnology company. From 2000 to 2002, Mr. Mattys served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Timm Medical Technologies, Inc. where under his leadership, Timm Medical completed three strategic alliances and was successfully sold to Endocare, Inc. Mr. Mattys also held a variety of division management positions with Mallinckrodt, Inc. and Nellcor Puritan Bennett, Inc.

“Jerry’s extensive experience in corporate management and business development combined with his operational experience in marketing and sales, where integration of clinical and direct to consumer markets was the key to success, is exactly the knowledge we need at Pelvital,” said Dale Wahlstrom, CEO of Pelvital. “As we continue our transition from a development company to a commercial company, Jerry’s experience fits perfectly, and we feel very fortunate to have him join our board.”

Driven mostly by childbirth, obesity, and aging, one in three women either have or will develop incontinence in their lifetime. “In my past roles I became aware of the intense need for a conservative solution for the treatment of incontinence. Women are dealing with this problem with few successful options other than surgery,” Mattys said. “I have been following Pelvital since its formation in the U.S. in 2016 and am very impressed with the clinical outcomes this new platform technology has achieved. I look forward to being able to help bring FlyteTM to people who need it.”

Jerry holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The Pennsylvania State University, as well as completing Master level studies in Business from the Katz School of Business in Pittsburgh. He is also a graduate of the Managing High-Tech Company program from Stanford University.

About Pelvital

Pelvital is a privately held company founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its vision is to improve the lives of people who suffer from pelvic floor disorders. The company is currently beginning commercialization of the FlyteTM in-home pelvic floor treatment device, a product designed as a conservative solution for stress urinary incontinence. For more information about Pelvital and Flyte, please visit https://www.flytetherapy.com

