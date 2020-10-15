Log in
Gerard Law, former Senior Vice President of J&J Snack Foods, has been named Chief Executive Officer of Real Good Foods

10/15/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerard Law has been named Chief Executive Officer of Real Good Foods effective October 14. Mr. Law most recently was Senior Vice President of J&J Snack Foods Corp's (NSDQ: JJSF) snack division with 16 manufacturing plants and $800M in revenue.

"Gerard Law to lead Real Good Foods"

"I am very pleased to welcome Jerry to Real Good Foods," said Bryan Freeman, Chairman of the Board. "Having spent the last 28 years working in a profitable, high growth environment with world class manufacturing, Jerry is well-equipped to reinforce and build upon Real Good Food's commitment to serving its growing community of consumers. Jerry also shares our passion for food, and his highly relevant experience as a senior executive with a large company strongly positions him to lead RGF through its next phase of growth."

"I have known Jerry for more than 15 years and believe he is well equipped to lead RGF to the next level," said Josh Schreider, Founder and COO of Real Good Foods.

"I am impressed by RGF's brand and its growth in frozen retail grocery. I am looking forward to scaling this business and leading the dedicated people who are a part of this phenomenal success," Jerry Law.

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods is on a mission to prevent ever-growing rates of chronic health conditions linked to poor nutrition by bringing nutrient dense foods to every eating occasion. After creating the first high protein, grain free, low-carb Italian and Mexican food, the brand quickly grew popular among consumers of all lifestyles—who all asked for more.  Two years after the launch, Real Good Foods now has a low-carb, high-protein option for any occasion—Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Snacks, and Desserts—all made with real, clean ingredients and readily made at your convenience.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerard-law-former-senior-vice-president-of-jj-snack-foods-has-been-named-chief-executive-officer-of-real-good-foods-301153601.html

SOURCE Real Good Foods

© PRNewswire 2020

