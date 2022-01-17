Gerber Injury Law Launches New YouTube Channel About Auto Injury Law

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Gerber Injury Law recently launched a new YouTube channel, Law and Gerber, centered around auto injury law. Ken is the founder of Gerber Injury Law and a prominent auto injury compensation attorney with 2 offices in Phoenix, Arizona. Megan is the vice president of marketing and a former US Navy sailor.

Ken and Megan Gerber, Founders of Gerber Injury Law





Gerber Injury Law has over 25 years of experience in law and has successfully recovered over 100 million dollars in settlement compensation. Ken and Megan decided to launch their YouTube channel to educate people about injury law and common misperceptions. Co-hosted by both Ken and Megan, Law and Gerber can be found on YouTube with regular episodes being uploaded.

Show topics include Negligence, What to do After an Accident, and What's It Like Being an Injury Attorney?

In 2020, there were 98,778 auto accidents in Arizona, resulting in 41,350 people receiving injuries. Over 80,000 of these accidents involved more than one vehicle according to the Arizona Dept of Transportation.

"Law and Gerber is our way of helping accident victims properly educate themselves on what to do after an auto accident. There is confusion and stress; Megan and I want to guide people to a good outcome." - Ken Gerber

Law and Gerber can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzKmGDRJE2uxTnZxtTMFACQ

