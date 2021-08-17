German 10-year bond yield falls below -0.50% before U.S. data

Aug 17 (Reuters) - German bond yields tracked U.S. Treasury
yields lower and fell below the ECB's policy rate on Tuesday for
the first time in nearly two weeks ahead of a U.S. retail sales
report that is expected to add to data showing slowing economic
momentum.
Risk sentiment was also dampened by a further spike in Delta
variant-related COVID-19 cases and uncertainty following the
Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan, which sent European
stock markets and U.S. stock futures falling.
Bond market focus is on data out of the United States, with
a Reuters poll expecting retail sales to have fallen 0.2%
month-on-month in July from a 0.6% increase in June.
Industrial production, however, is expected to have
increased 0.5% month-on-month, slightly higher than in June.
Following an unexpected sharp fall in U.S. consumer
sentiment on Friday that sent bond yields tumbling, signs that
consumer spending faltered by a larger degree, given a resurgent
Delta variant, could prompt yet another market rethink of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus-tapering timeline.
Data on Monday showed Chinese factory output and retail
sales growth slowing sharper than expected, adding further
uncertainty to the economic growth picture. That usually
benefits safe-haven bond prices, which move inversely with
yields.
"The focus is on U.S. data, scoured for any hints of further
economic deceleration and leaving the bias for lower rates
intact for now," ING analysts told clients.
Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, fell as
much as 3 basis points on Tuesday, dipping below -0.50%, the
European Central Bank's policy rate, for the first time since
Aug. 5. By 0959 GMT, it was down 2 bps to -0.49%.
Italy's 10-year yield was down similarly to 0.55%, bringing
the closely watched gap with German equivalents to 103 bps.
The inflation-adjusted, or real yield for the euro area as a
whole as measured by the swap market, was near a record low at
-1.74%.
Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at
Commerzbank, said higher bond buying by the ECB during the
summer period compared to last year likely added to the downward
pressure on bond yields.
The ECB's combined average conventional public sector bond
purchases and pandemic emergency bond purchases in August so far
have been 95% of the April-July average, according to ING.
In the primary market, Germany raised 4.809 billion euros
from the auction of a new two-year bond.
Focus will be on a speech by Fed chairman Jerome Powell
following the European markets close at 1730 GMT.
