Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

German 2-year yield hits highest since 2008 on ECB rate outlook

12/27/2022 | 04:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - German government bond yields were higher on Tuesday, with the 2-year yield hitting a 14-year high, extending gains made after the European Central Bank (ECB) struck a more hawkish tone at its meeting earlier this month.

The ECB eased the pace of interest rate hikes at the December meeting, raising its key interest rate by 50 basis points (bps), but signalled more significant tightening ahead as it attempts to bring sky-high inflation back to target.

Dutch ECB policymaker Klaas Knot signalled on Monday when markets were closed that the ECB will keep raising rates in the months ahead, saying the risk of the central bank doing too little to fight inflation is still the bigger risk.

The yield on Germany's 2-year government bond, which is most sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, was last up 4 bps at 2.682%. It hit 2.696% in early trade, its highest level since October 2008.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was last up 8 bps at 2.476%. It hit its highest level since 2011 in October at 2.532%.

Jan von Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea, noted hawkish speeches from ECB members over the holiday period for Tuesday's upwards move in yields.

"The rhetoric that has come in from the ECB over the holidays has been mainly on the hawkish side," von Gerich said, citing Dutch policymaker Knot.

"That combined with low volumes and many people on holiday still is enough to keep the market going that way," von Gerich added.

Money markets are fully pricing in a 25 basis point rate hike from the ECB at its next meeting with around a 90% chance of a 50 basis point hike, according to Refinitiv data.

Heavily indebted countries in the euro area, such as Italy, saw borrowing costs surge after the ECB's hawkish tone.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield was last up 4 bps to 4.606%. It has risen 66 bps so far this month, on track for its biggest monthly rise since August.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields widened by 2 bps to around 213 bps, although still down from a near eight-week peak of 222 bps reached last week.

Meanwhile, eyes were on China after the country's National Health Commission said it will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, in a further easing of some of the most strict global COVID regulations.

With little data on the calendar in Europe, focus was likely to turn to U.S. trade and home prices data due at 1330 GMT and 1400 GMT, respectively. (Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.21% 0.63192 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.48% 1.12985 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.06% 0.692785 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
GERMANY 10Y CASH -0.22% 2.505 Delayed Quote.1,388.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.47% 0.011321 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
NORDEA BANK ABP 0.57% 113.1 Delayed Quote.1.77%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.25% 0.937559 Delayed Quote.7.09%
Latest news "Economy"
06:35aLatam M&A expected to recover in 2023, IPOs may take longer
RE
06:27aJapanese firms sign multi-year agreements to buy LNG from Oman, U.S.
RE
06:22aNiger reports severe bird flu among poultry, says WOAH
RE
06:22aNorth American Morning Briefing: China Optimism -2-
DJ
06:22aNorth American Morning Briefing: China Optimism Gives Boost to Futures
DJ
06:13aWhy ethnic tensions are flaring again in northern Kosovo
RE
06:11aAnalysis-Dealmakers grapple with unprecedented U.S. challenge to mergers
RE
06:09aCaught in the crossfire, Peru protest deaths keep anger burning
RE
06:08aAnalysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road
RE
06:06aJapan asks its insurers to retain marine war cover for LNG shippers in Russian waters
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with..
2Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
3German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
4Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
5Analyst recommendations: Diageo, Dollar General, NXP Semi, Take-Two...

HOT NEWS