Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German 2yr bond yield sees biggest drop since 2005 as PMIs fuel recession fears

07/22/2022 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration of euro banknotes

(Reuters) - German two-year bond yields were set for their biggest daily fall since 2005 on Friday as data showing business activity in the bloc unexpectedly contracted this month pushed traders to reprice their interest rate expectations.

Overall activity in the euro zone shrank due to an accelerating downturn in manufacturing and a near-stalling of service sector growth, with inflation pushing consumers to cut back spending, S&P Global's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, a good gauge of economic health, showed.

Germany's two-year yield, sensitive to interest rate expectations, dropped as low as 0.355% and was down over 26 bps to 0.399% by 1530 GMT, set for its biggest daily fall since January 2005 as markets reduced their bets on European Central Bank rate hikes this year.

Traders now price in 105 bps of ECB rate hikes by December, down from around 120 bps before the data, according to Refinitiv data. They price in an 80% chance of a 50 basis-point rate hike in September, down from a full probability on Thursday.

"I think it's pretty clear that the market is growing increasingly worried about a eurozone recession this winter - activity is already falling off a cliff, and that's before any potential Russian gas cut-off into the winter. The big bid into bonds is no surprise", Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton, said.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, fell below 1% for the first time since May 30, and was last down 19 bps. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

"The window for meaningful rate hikes is rapidly closing. We really don't think they'll be in a position to tighten at the turn of the year or (the first half of 2023) given that where the European economy is likely to be," Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research. said.

The ECB hiked rates by 50 bps - double what it previously guided - and exited negative territory on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Italian bond yields fell, tightening the closely watched 10-year spread to Germany to 238 bps, from 240 bps at end-Thursday.

In focus remained the ECB's long-awaited new tool, the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), announced on Thursday, to buy bonds from countries whose spread to Germany the bank sees as soaring through no fault of their own.

Policymakers did not discuss bond market turmoil in Italy, whose government collapsed this week, at Thursday's meeting and do not expect to use their new tool imminently as conditions do not warrant it, sources told Reuters overnight.

The spread briefly widened to as high as 247 bps on Friday, nearing the peak on Thursday when investors were disappointed with the tool's degree of conditionality and the lack of detail provided.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Susan Fenton, Louise Heavens and Andrew Heavens)

By Yoruk Bahceli


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.29% 0.67929 Delayed Quote.5.87%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.14% 1.17525 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.14% 0.760792 Delayed Quote.9.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.01% 0.012242 Delayed Quote.4.14%
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO. -0.97% 43.785 Delayed Quote.-20.08%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.05% 0.978646 Delayed Quote.11.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02pSaudi crown prince to visit Greece to sign energy, telecoms deals
RE
11:57aUK PM Johnson stresses need for Ukraine grain deal to implemented in full
RE
11:53aEx-Trump Justice official Clark faces legal disciplinary charges
RE
11:51aIraq can boost oil output by 200,000 bpd this year if asked  BOC
RE
11:44aGerman 2yr bond yield sees biggest drop since 2005 as PMIs fuel recession fears
RE
11:42aU.S. launches probe of Houston over alleged discrimination in municipal services
RE
11:41aCanada watchdog requests more time to probe proposed sale of Freedom Mobile
RE
11:21aKentucky judge further blocks state from enforcing abortion ban
RE
11:18aGazprom says no additional obligations for Russia to get Nord Stream 1 turbine
RE
11:18aSterling posts biggest weekly gain against dollar in two-months
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Southern Company, Reckit..
2Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
3Twitter revenue falls in weakening digital ad market
4Delivery Hero SE: Updated guidance for FY 2022 based on preliminary Q2 ..
5Germany's Uniper gets 15 billion eur state bail-out to avert collapse

HOT NEWS