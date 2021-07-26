German Bund yield edges back to 5-month lows as stocks wobble

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark 10-year bond
yield edged back towards a recent five-month low on Monday, as a
sell-off in world stock markets bolstered demand for safe-haven
sovereign bonds.
U.S. Treasuries also rallied, pushing their prices up and
yields lower, as Asian shares skidded to their lows for this
year. Concerns over tightening regulations upended Chinese
equities.
In early trade, Germany's Bund yield touched -0.43%
, within striking distance of five-month lows hit
last week.
It was last down 2 basis points on the day, with 10-year
yields in most higher-rated euro zone states down a similar
amount .
Yields across the single currency bloc have fallen sharply
this month as a resurgent Delta COVID variant fuels uncertainty
over the global economic growth outlook and investors bet that
both world growth and inflation may have peaked.
Germany's Ifo sentiment survey, released later on Monday,
was in focus for the latest clues on the economic outlook.
"Risk sentiment and the flow pattern provide near-term
support for Bunds while a rising Ifo index together with the
buoyant CPI trend in Germany limit the upside (in prices)," said
Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.
Elsewhere, Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to 0.62%
, touching its lowest level in almost four months.
The European Central Bank last week pushed out the timing of
any rate hike, which is now off the table until inflation is
within sight of its 2% target.
Its dovish stance has also bolstered euro zone bond markets
-- Italian 10-year bond yields are down 20 bps so far this
month, while German peers have tumbled 23 bps.
