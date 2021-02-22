Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German Bund yield hits fresh 8-month high as reflation trade hits

02/22/2021 | 03:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a fresh eight-month high on Monday, as bets on stronger economic growth and inflation in the months ahead continued to put upward pressure on borrowing costs in the euro area.

The so-called reflation trade was again led by long-dated U.S. Treasury yields, which on Monday rose to their highest levels in around a year .

That set the tone for trade in European bond markets, with German 10-year Bund yields rising to -0.28%, a fresh eight-month high. It rose almost 12 basis points last week, the biggest weekly jump since June.

The selloff has steepened the German yield curve, with the gap between 2- and 10-year bond yields at its widest in almost a year, at around 39 bps.

"In our view this is not a buy-on-dip environment in rates, and the bear-steepening still has further to run," analysts at Mizuho said in a note.

In perhaps a more worrying sign for policy makers, real or inflation-adjusted bond yields have also risen sharply in the past week. Germany's 10-year inflation-linked yield on Monday rose to -1.28%, its highest since last October.

Analysts at UniCredit said the rise in real yields had gone too far.

"Even the generalized optimism on the outlook for global growth would not be enough to justify current levels of 10-year Bund real yields," they said in a note.

Focus was now turning to central bank officials and their thoughts on the jump in borrowing costs, which could threaten to derail economies recovering from the coronavirus crisis.

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde is expected to speak later on Monday, while U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers his semi-annual testimony before Congress on Tuesday.

Most 10-year bond yields in the euro area were 2-3 basis points higher on the day. Italy's 10-year bond yield was up 2.5 bps at 0.64%, 22 bps above record lows hit earlier this month.

Europe will decide whether to extend the suspension of its rules limiting budget deficits and debt, known as the Stability and Growth Pact, in coming weeks, the Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni meanwhile said on Monday.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42aStrong metal prices help S.Africa's Amplats deliver higher annual profit
RE
03:42aAbout a third of Texans still facing disrupted water supplies - CNN
RE
03:40aSaudi defence firm SAMI targets $5 bln annual revenue by 2030
RE
03:37aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : British Airways owner IAG boosts liquidity by 2.45 billion pounds
RE
03:34aKorean Air to follow relevant authorities' directives on Boeing 777
RE
03:32aTunisair CEO fired after dispute with union
RE
03:29aS.African mall operator Liberty Two Degrees sees annual profit slump by over 50%
RE
03:28aGerman Bund yield hits fresh 8-month high as reflation trade hits
RE
03:28aECONOMIC UPDATE : Issue 2/2021
PU
03:08aBENETEAU : French boat maker Beneteau's shares fall after cyberattack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC, U.S. oil firms expect subdued shale rebound even as crude prices rise
2ALPHA BANK A.E. : ALPHA BANK A E : to sell 10.8 billion euro portfolio to Davidson Kempner
3KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD. : Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Berenberg remains a Sell rating
5KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel acquires Asian logistics provider Apex..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ