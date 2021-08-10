German Bund yields hold above six-month lows as Fed taper talk prevails

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Government bond yields in
Germany, the euro zone's benchmark bond issuer, held above
recent six-month lows on Tuesday as talk that the U.S. Federal
Reserve could soon discuss tapering its bond buying stimulus
kept bond market bulls in check for now.
Friday's stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and other
signs of an improving labour market have prompted investors to
rethink the outlook for U.S. monetary policy, halting recent
sharp falls in both U.S. and European bond yields.
In early trade, Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was a
touch lower on the day at -0.46% but six basis
points above six-month lows hit last week. Other 10-year bond
yields in the euro area were also steady, having risen alongside
U.S. Treasury yields since Friday's non-farm payrolls report.
"Treasuries remain the driving force and markets have a hard
time holding their ground with last week's swings still in
mind," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at
Commerzbank.
"Lingering U.S. taper risks continue to loom large as
(rate)hike expectations have been picking up again since last
week, with the first hike still priced in for Q1 2023."
On Monday, two Fed officials said the U.S. economy was
growing rapidly and that while the labour market still had room
for improvement, inflation was already at a level that could
satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of rate hikes.
Attention was expected to turn to the release of the German
ZEW sentiment index, out later this session, for the latest
insights on the economic outlook.
Data released on Monday meanwhile showed the European
Central Bank bought a net 21.59 billion euros ($18.35 billion)
of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing
programme, above the roughly 9 billion euros it bought a week
earlier.
Analysts said a seasonal slowdown of ECB bond purchases had
not been as pronounced as expected, a sign of the ECB's
commitment to maintain an elevated pace of buying in the third
quarter.
