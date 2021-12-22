German Bund yields near 3-week high as risk sentiment trickles back

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - German Bund yields hovered near
three-week highs on Wednesday as a trickle of risk sentiment
flowed back into the market, pushing oil and stocks higher and
reducing the need for safe haven government debt.
While a raft of countries announced new curbs and travel
restrictions to stem the spread of the Omicron coronavirus
variant, dashing hopes for a quick recovery in 2022, markets
recovered a little from the pessimism of recent days.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield, a benchmark for the euro zone,
dropped as low as -0.40% earlier this week but are now
comfortably above that level at -0.307%. Yields move inversely
to price.
"It took only a few minutes before 10-year Bund yields were
rejected below -0.4%, underlining that it takes more than the
broadening lockdown measures in Europe to sustain a year-end
rally beyond this level," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates
at Commerzbank.
A number of European Central Bank officials have been making
hawkish comments, suggesting that pandemic-era bond purchases
could unwind sooner rather than later, potentially pushing
yields higher.
Rieger warned, however, that rising Covid infections in some
parts of the United States could once again send investors
retreating into government bonds if they hamper economic growth
in the world's largest economy.
Elsewhere in the euro zone government bond yields were
largely unchanged on Wednesday in thin trading, having risen
sharply across the board on Tuesday.
Italy's 10-year bond yield stayed above 1%,
having risen seven basis points (bps) in the previous session.
The ECB has concluded bond purchases for the year, potentially
resulting in some volatile trading.
Later on Wednesday, the United States is due to release
final economic output numbers for the third quarter of 2021,
with a Reuters poll suggesting an increase of 2.1%.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by David Holmes)