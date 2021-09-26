German CDU/CSU and SPD tied in national election - exit poll

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germany's CDU/CSU conservatives
and their Social Democrat rivals were tied in Sunday's national
election, an exit poll showed, leaving open which of them will
lead the next government as Angela Merkel prepares to stand down
after 16 years in power.
The CDU/CSU bloc won 25% of the vote, their weakest result
in a post-war federal election and on a par with the centre-left
Social Democrat (SPD), the infratest poll for broadcaster ARD
showed.
Attention will now shift to informal discussions - likely
with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats (FDP) - followed by
more formal coalition negotiations https://reut.rs/2ZeqYw3,
which could take months, leaving Merkel in charge in a caretaker
role.
(Writing by Paul Carrel
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)