German CDU chairman calls for tougher lockdown for 2-3 weeks

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - Germany should impose tougher
lockdown measures for two to three weeks to bridge the gap until
a greater share of the population is vaccinated, the chairman of
Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Tuesday.
Armin Laschet said "another effort" was needed to try to
reduce the incidence of the virus to below 100 cases per 100,000
in which compulsory testing, digital contact tracing and model
projects to reopen the economy would then be possible.
"Then we can enter the new period where we can carefully
reopen," Laschet, who is premier of Germany's most populous
state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told ZDF television.
He did not elaborate on which specific measures should be
taken in the three week period. On Monday, he called for fewer
private contacts, which could require curfews at night, and for
more people to work from home.
Germany, despite months of restrictions, has seen a rise in
infections as it lags Britain, Israel and the United States in
the pace of vaccinations.
On Tuesday, it reported 6,885 new confirmed coronavirus
cases within 24 hours, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI)
for infectious diseases showed. The incidence of the virus per
100,000 fell to 123 from 128 on Monday.
The RKI noted, however, that the number of reported cases
may be lower as less testing was carried out over the Easter
holiday.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)