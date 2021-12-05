Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German COVID-19 rules put off shoppers, says retailer group

12/05/2021 | 06:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers in Cologne, Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - The tighter restrictions Germany has introduced to try to limit the spread of COVID-19 are putting people off from shopping in the usually busy run-up to Christmas, the country's association of retailers (HDE) said on Sunday.

The HDE said sales in bricks-and-mortar non-food retail were down an average of 26% in the last week compared to the pre-crisis year of 2019, according to a survey of some 1,600 firms.

Clothing retailers were particularly hard hit, with sales down 35% on the pre-crisis level.

Visitor numbers in city centre shopping districts are down 41% compared to 2019. This time last year, restaurants and bars were closed in a partial lockdown and there were limits on the number of people allowed to meet, although stores were open.

German officials agreed on Thursday to bar unvaccinated people from accessing all but the most essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and bakeries, and also decided to seek to make vaccination mandatory.

"The introduction of stricter coronavirus measures in shops is a dramatic disruption to the Christmas business," HDE Chief Executive Stefan Genth said in a statement.

The HDE is therefore calling on the government to provide more financial support to retailers.

Germany recorded 42,055 new infections on Sunday and another 94 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 103,040.

"Retailers had placed their hopes on the Christmas business," Genth said. "But now many retailers are once again moving closer to the precipice with each passing day: a disastrous outlook."

According to HDE estimates, sales losses in the affected non-food retail sector may amount to 5.5 billion euros ($6.22 billion) in December. According to the survey, 77% of firms have negative expectations for the weeks ahead.

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54aGerman COVID-19 rules put off shoppers, says retailer group
RE
06:40aChina regulator says govt policies not necessarily linked to overseas IPOs
RE
06:22aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Zallaf Libya Exploration and Production Oil & Gas Company.... TENDER NO. GS-079-2021
PU
04:23aBahrain central bank plans to offer digital Dinar - Sky News Arabia
RE
03:58aCHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR : Says has achieved positive progress in promoting cooperation on some key issues with sec and pcaob
RE
03:57aCHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR : Says has held candid, and constructive communications with sec and pcaob
RE
03:56aCHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR : Says chinese govt policies are not targeting specific industry or private companies, and has no connection with firms' overseas listing
RE
03:53aCHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR : Says it understands some domestic firms are actively communicating with domestic and overseas regulators to list in the u.s.
RE
03:51aCHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR : Says will continue to communicate with u.s. counterpart to resolve accounting and regulating issues
RE
03:50aCHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR : Says media report that china will ban companies with vie structure from u.s. listing is total misunderstanding and misreading
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS
2Dyson splits with Malaysia supplier, stoking concern over migrant worke..
3China regulator says govt policies not necessarily linked to overseas I..
4Indian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance
5Vivendi is open to discuss with Rome over state control on TIM's networ..

HOT NEWS