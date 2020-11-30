German Consumer Prices Fell Again in November

By Maria Martinez

German consumer prices declined further in November, according to preliminary data released by the German statistics office Destatis on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis, consumer prices fell 0.3% measured by national standards, more than the 0.2% drop expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Consumer prices declined 0.7% year-on-year by EU-harmonized standards, also more than the 0.4% drop expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Among others things, the inflation rate was influenced by the value-added-tax reduction effective at the beginning of July, the statistics office said.

Consumer prices decreased 0.8% on month by national standards and fell 0.7% by EU-harmonized standards. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast prices would fall 0.7% by national standards and 0.8% by EU-harmonized standards on month.

Final results for November will be released on Dec. 11.

