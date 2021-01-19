Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German Consumer Prices Fell in December in Line with Forecasts

01/19/2021 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Martinez

German consumer prices declined further in December on the year, confirming preliminary data, German statistics agency Destatis said Tuesday.

On a year-on-year basis, consumer prices fell 0.3% measured by national standards, in line with the drop expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Consumer prices declined 0.7% year-on-year by EU-harmonized standards, as expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The inflation rate was partly influenced by the value-added-tax reduction effective at the beginning of July, the statistics office said. The temporary VAT cut will be reversed in January.

As an annual average, the inflation rate is expected to stand at 0.5% in 2020, Destatis said.

Consumer prices rose 0.5% on month by national standards and 0.6% by EU-harmonized standards. This met projections by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-21 0220ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23aSouth African rand firms as dollar retreats from 1-month peak
RE
02:23aMoonpig confirms London listing plans, eyes 1.2 billion stg equity value
RE
02:21aGerman Consumer Prices Fell in December in Line with Forecasts
DJ
02:17aBritain's Superdry hammered by COVID-19 lockdowns
RE
02:12aS.Korean stocks see best day in over a week on Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor boost
RE
02:00aEuropean new car sales drop by 3.7% y/y to 1.215 mln vehicles in december- acea
RE
02:00aItaly's UniCredit to narrow down search for new CEO - sources
RE
01:46aChina to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff' - state planner official
RE
01:44aJapan's Nikkei ends higher as investors pick beaten down shares after retreat
RE
01:42aChina to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff' - state planner official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
2Logitech lifts annual forecasts for third time as quarterly profit soars
3White House confirms Trump lifting EU, Brazil travel restrictions Jan. 26
4TEAMVIEWER AG : PRESS RELEASE: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer acquires customer engagement innovator Xaleon
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ