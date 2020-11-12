Log in
German Consumer Prices Fell in October, as Forecast

11/12/2020 | 02:29am EST

By Maria Martinez

German consumer prices fell in October, confirming preliminary data, German statistics agency Destatis said Thursday.

Year-on-year, consumer prices fell 0.2% measured by national standards and declined 0.5% on EU-harmonized standards. Both figures were in line with the forecasts of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

This was the third time this year that the inflation rate was slightly negative year-on-year. A lower rate of inflation was last measured in January 2015, Destatis said.

Among others things, the inflation rate has been influenced by the value-added-tax reduction that came into effect at the beginning of July, the report said. "Since then, it has had a downward effect on the consumer prices compared with a year earlier," the statistics office said.

Consumer prices increased 0.1% on month by national standards, and remained flat in EU-harmonized standards, confirming the forecasts of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-12-20 0228ET

