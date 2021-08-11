Log in
German Consumer Prices Rose Strongly in July in Line With Forecasts -- Update

08/11/2021 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Martinez

German consumer prices climbed in July, confirming preliminary data, the German statistics office Destatis said Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 3.8% on year measured by national standards, in line with the forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. They rose 3.1% on year by European Union-harmonized standards, also as forecast.

A higher inflation rate than July's was last measured in December 1993, Destatis said.

Consumer prices rose 0.9% on month by national standards, in line with the forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Prices increased 0.5% by EU-harmonized standards, in line with forecasts.

The increase in the inflation rate was mainly due to the base effect of a temporary value-added-tax cut in the previous year, the statistics office said.

"The sudden base effect occurring in July 2021 had been expected as the tax reduction had been passed on to consumers a year ago, involving price decreases for many products," Destatis' head of the consumer prices section Christoph-Martin Mai said.

The prices of goods rose 5.4% on year and food prices rose 4.3% on year, Destatis said.

The upward effect on prices was augmented by special developments for some products, in particular energy products, Mr. Mai said. Energy-product prices were 11.6% higher than a year earlier, after a 9.4% rise in June.

In addition to the carbon charge introduced at the beginning of the year and the base effect of low energy-product prices recorded a year earlier, the increasing inflation rate was also attributable to the current rise in energy prices, Destatis said. Prices for heating oil rose 53.6% and increased 27.7% for motor fuels.

Excluding energy prices, the inflation rate would have been 2.9% for July instead of 3.8%.

Prices of services were up 2.2% in July compared with the same month a year earlier, Destatis said.

The price-collection problems caused by the pandemic in the previous months were less severe in July, as the shop-based retail business and food service and accommodation establishments were largely reopened or could offer their services again, Destatis said.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 0250ET

