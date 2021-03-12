By Maria Martinez



German consumer prices rose in February, confirming preliminary data, the German statistics office Destatis said Friday.

On year, consumer prices rose 1.3% measured by national standards and 1.6% by European Union-harmonized standards. Both figures were in line with the increases expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Consumer prices rose 0.7% on month by national standards and 0.6% by EU-harmonized standards. These were also in line with the forecasts of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The coronavirus pandemic and its related restrictions caused pricing collection problems again in February as some products weren't available in the market, Destatis said.

