Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German DIY retail chain OBI says it has definitely left Russia

04/27/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of the German home-improvement chain OBI is seen at a closed store in Moscow

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German home improvement retailer OBI's shops in Russia are and will remain permanently closed as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the company said on Wednesday in response to media reports.

The company added it had transferred its legal entities on the condition that the OBI brand would not be used in Russia anymore.

On April 11, the Russian business newspaper Vedomosti reported that Russian and German managers of OBI were at odds over reopening stores in Russia after the company said in March it would permanently stop operating in the country.

"We again point out and clarify that the OBI Group is and will be neither directly nor indirectly engaged in Russia post-transaction," the company said in a statement.

"Different information can only be propaganda and external actions from Russia, on which we as OBI Group unfortunately have no influence," the company said.

OBI operates in 10 Central and Eastern European countries with over 640 stores, including more than 350 in Germany.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, Editing by Miranda Murray and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:23aEurope decries 'blackmail' as Russia shuts off gas to Poland and Bulgaria
RE
09:21aBiden to host Italian prime minister next month
RE
09:19a'Great Resignation' sees more companies offer equity to staff
RE
09:16aSteel producer Ternium eyes $600 million capex this year
RE
09:14aUK's transfer of old patients to care homes in pandemic was unlawful - court
RE
09:14aGerman DIY retail chain OBI says it has definitely left Russia
RE
09:13aHess beats profit estimates on surging crude prices
RE
09:13aU.S. charges Archegos owner Hwang, former CFO Halligan with fraud
RE
09:12aFormer Minneapolis officer in George Floyd case appeals murder conviction
RE
09:10aAmerican Trevor Reed released from Russia in prisoner swap
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
2Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
3Euro hits 5-year low after Russia halts gas; stocks stage small rebound
4Deutsche Bank extends quarterly profit streak but Ukraine clouds outloo..
5Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength

HOT NEWS