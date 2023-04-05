By Ed Frankl

Leading German economists ticked up the country's growth expectations for 2023, as the easing of bottlenecks and cheaper energy help a rebound in demand, albeit with strong wage rises driving still-high inflation.

Price-adjusted gross domestic product growth is expected at 0.3% this year and 1.5% in 2024, compared with earlier estimates in the fall of a decline of 0.4% in 2023 and growth of 1.9% next year, according to forecasts made by several economic research agencies published Wednesday by the Ifo Institute.

Germany's key manufacturing sector is set to support economic activity in the coming quarters, benefiting from the easing of supply bottlenecks and cheaper energy, they said. By contrast, the construction sector will slow the economy.

The economic slump in the winter of 2022-23 was likely less severe than feared in the fall, the economists said.

But at 6.0%, the inflation rate in 2023 will be only slightly lower than the previous year's 6.9%, as wage increases and government fiscal measures strengthen domestic demand. They expect consumer-price inflation to fall back to 2.4% in 2024.

However, the peak of the inflation wave has probably been reached by now, dampened by government price caps for electricity and gas.

The labor market is expected to grow to 45.9 million in 2023 from 45.6 million in the prior year, although the number of unemployed will rise temporarily, taking into account that Ukrainian refugees won't immediately gain a foothold in the labor market, the economists said.

The joint-economic forecasts, published twice a year, act as a reference point for forecasts made by Germany's government.

