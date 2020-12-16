Log in
German Economy Expected to Grow 4.2% in 2021

12/16/2020 | 04:15am EST
By Maria Martinez

The Ifo Institute has lowered its forecast for economic growth in Germany next year to 4.2% from its previous expectation of 5.1%, but raised its view on 2022 growth.

The research institution now expects growth of 2.5% in 2022, compared with an earlier forecast of 1.7%, it said Wednesday.

"Recent shutdowns in Germany and other countries are pushing the recovery back. Production of goods and services won't reach precrisis levels until the end of 2021," Timo Wollmershaeuser, head of forecasts at Ifo, said.

The current year is likely to end with a further decline in gross domestic product as a result of coronavirus-related lockdown measures, Mr. Wollmershaeuser said. Overall, the Ifo Institute expects German economic output to have shrunk by 5.1% in 2020 compared with the previous forecast of a 5.2% contraction.

Ifo's forecasts are based on the assumption that the restrictions in place since November will remain in force unchanged until March 2021. The current infection-control measures will then be gradually relaxed as of April and completely abolished by the summer, Ifo says.

The forecasts didn't take into account the German government's decision on Sunday to close parts of the retail sector. The closure of nonfood retail stores between Dec. 16 and Jan. 10 will intensify the economic slump at the end of this year, Ifo said. "It is important to note that December is the month with the highest sales in the retail sector, accounting for almost 10% of annual sales," Ifo said.

According to estimates by the Ifo Institute, the loss in value added associated with the partial closure of the retail sector will be 1.15 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in the fourth quarter and EUR550 million in the first quarter and this would exacerbate the fall in GDP in the fourth quarter by 0.15 percentage points while adding 0.08 and 0.07 percentage points to GDP growth in the first and second quarters of 2021, respectively.

The unemployment rate is expected to increase from 5.0% in 2019 to 5.9% in 2020 and then remain stable next year. For 2022, the Ifo Institute is expecting the figure to fall to 5.5%.

After falling 9.7% in 2020, exports are expected to grow by 8.8% next year and by 6.1% in 2022, Ifo forecast.

Meanwhile, imports will grow by 6.8% in 2021 and by 7.1% in 2022, after suffering a 8.7% drop this year, it said.

"This means that the much criticized current account surplus will swell from EUR235.2 billion in 2020 to EUR281.1 billion in 2022," Ifo said.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-20 0414ET

