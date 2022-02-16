Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German FinMin expects G20 to address international financial stability

02/16/2022 | 06:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies will address international financial stability at their meeting this week and reference to the issue can be expected in the final communique, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday.

Indonesia is to host the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Thursday and Friday. Many participants, including Lindner, will only take part virtually due to the latest coronavirus wave.

"The issue of international financial stability will of course play a major role at the G20 meeting," Lindner told reporters in Berlin. "Inflation and the reactions to it are particularly challenging for many low-income countries."

"The topic 'global macro' is also one of the priorities of the German G7 presidency," he added. "It is therefore expected that this will also be reflected in Friday's final communique."

Germany took over the rotating G7 presidency at the beginning of this year. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48aMali has defaulted on over 53 billion franc cfa ($93 million) in…
RE
06:46aExclusive-Paraguay soy crushers, hit by drought, risk running out of beans
RE
06:44aGerman FinMin expects G20 to address international financial stability
RE
06:44aExclusive-Lithuania warns banks of cyber attacks, power cuts amid fears of war in Ukraine
RE
06:43aFTSE Edges Lower, 10Y Gilt Yield Falls After Soft Reaction to Inflation Data
DJ
06:42aFactbox - UK inflation at 30-year high - what's changed since 1992?
RE
06:42aRussian pullout meets NATO scepticism, Ukraine defence website still hacked
RE
06:38aScotland to offer COVID vaccines to all 5-11 year olds
RE
06:33aVaar Energi shares fall after $7.9 billion Eni spin-off
RE
06:32aChina's 'common prosperity' drive positive for wealth management industry - UBS
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2Stocks rally, seizing on Ukraine de-escalation signs
3Ericsson shares fall 9% on Iraq corruption probe
4U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says
5IBERDROLA SA : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS