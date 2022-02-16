German FinMin expects G20 to address international financial stability

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Finance chiefs from the Group of
20 major economies will address international financial
stability at their meeting this week and reference to the issue
can be expected in the final communique, German Finance Minister
Christian Lindner said on Wednesday.
Indonesia is to host the meeting of G20 finance ministers
and central bank governors on Thursday and Friday. Many
participants, including Lindner, will only take part virtually
due to the latest coronavirus wave.
"The issue of international financial stability will of
course play a major role at the G20 meeting," Lindner told
reporters in Berlin. "Inflation and the reactions to it are
particularly challenging for many low-income countries."
"The topic 'global macro' is also one of the priorities of
the German G7 presidency," he added. "It is therefore expected
that this will also be reflected in Friday's final communique."
Germany took over the rotating G7 presidency at the
beginning of this year.
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer
Writing by Paul Carrel
Editing by Madeline Chambers)