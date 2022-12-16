Advanced search
German Finance Minister: Commission proposals aren't end of debate on EU budget rules

12/16/2022 | 09:49am EST
Weekly meeting of German cabinet in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Commission proposals on the European Union's budget rules, the Stability and Growth Pact, are not the end of the debate on the matter, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday.

Lindner added that German fiscal policy will be expansive next year, but the government does not believe it will add to inflationary pressures in Europe's largest economy.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Matthias Williams)


