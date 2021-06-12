German Green leader wants new policy to aid industry in CO2 reduction

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - The German Green Party will
seek to support the country's industry on its road to cutting
carbon emissions by ensuring the state helps meet any
additional costs companies incur, its leader Annalena Baerbock
said on Saturday.
On the second day of a party conference to approve the
party's election programme, Baerbock said industry in Europe's
leading economy would receive binding assurances on the support
on offer.
"We are proposing a new deal to German industry. Instead of
hindering progress and fending it off, I want to make it
possible," she said.
Germany is committed to reach net zero emissions of
planet-warming greenhouse gases by 2045, but discussions are
raging over how to get there and what the transition requires.
Baerbock mentioned support for replacing fossil-fuel based
home heating systems and battery-driven cars fuelled by
renewable electricity.
Baerbock, who was named in April as candidate for the
chancellorship in general elections in September, was
reconfirmed at the conference in that position.
The conference supported Baerbock and co-leader Robert
Habeck's leadership with 98.5% approval, in a 473 to six vote
and four exemptions.
However Baerbock's popularity among the wider public has
dipped after reports of a delayed report of a party bonus and
criticism of elements of her published curriculum vita.
After weeks running neck-and-neck in polls with Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservatives, the Greens have fallen eight
points behind to about 20%.
The party's co-leaders on Friday defeated a push by party
members for a steeper increase in the CO2 levy after warning
that an over-aggressive approach to reducing emissions could put
off voters.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen
Writing by Vera Eckert
Editing by David Holmes)