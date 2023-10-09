By Ed Frankl

Germany's industrial production fell a little more than expected in August, yet more negative news for the key manufacturing base of Europe's largest economy.

Output declined 0.2% compared with the previous month, seasonally and on a calendar-adjusted basis, a level less severe than the 0.6% dip in July, but still missing economists' forecasts of a 0.1% fall, according to data set out Monday by German statistics office Destatis.

The measure production in manufacturing, energy and construction comes after data last week showed new factory orders rose in August, albeit rebounding only somewhat from a steep decline in July.

