Germany's industrial production fell a little more than expected in August, yet more negative news for the key manufacturing base of Europe's largest economy.

Output declined 0.2% compared with the previous month, seasonally and on a calendar-adjusted basis, a level less severe than the 0.6% dip in July, but still missing economists' forecasts of a 0.1% fall, according to data set out Monday by German statistics office Destatis.

The measure of production in manufacturing, energy and construction comes after data last week showed new factory orders rose in August, albeit rebounding only somewhat from a steeper decline in July.

The overall performance was dragged by construction output, which tumbled 2.4%, and energy production that slumped 6.6%, according to Destatis. Output in Germany's key automotive industry rose 7.6% in August, though only after a 9.4% slump in July.

Production excluding energy and construction, which can offer a clearer view of the underlying strength of the industry, rose 0.5%, with the production of capital goods up 1.3%, Destatis said.

The drop in industrial production was therefore better than it first looked, driven as it was by volatile components, Capital Economics economist Franziska Palmas said in a note.

However, manufacturing output remains very subdued, with further drops expected in the coming months amid a poor outlook for the industry, she said.

