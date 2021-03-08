Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German Industrial Production Unexpectedly Declined in January

03/08/2021 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Martinez

German industrial production fell in January, missing forecasts for an increase, statistics office Destatis said Monday.

Total industrial output --comprising production in manufacturing, energy and construction-- fell 2.5% compared with December in calendar-adjusted terms. Economists had forecast a 0.2% increase, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Destatis upwardly revised December's industrial production on-month gain to 1.9% from an earlier 0.0%.

January's total industrial output fell 3.9% from a year earlier in calendar-adjusted terms, Destatis said.

Compared with February 2020 --the month before the first restrictions were imposed in Germany because of the coronavirus pandemic-- production in January was 4.2% lower in seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial output was down 0.5% in January from December. The production of intermediate goods showed a 0.7% increase and that of consumer goods fell 3.0%. On the other hand, output of capital goods decreased 0.8%.

Outside industry, energy production was up 0.6% in January and output in construction declined 12.2% following the strong increase recorded in December.

The industrial production data followed Friday's publication of manufacturing orders data for January, which showed a 1.4% month-on-month increase on an adjusted basis.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-21 0229ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:47aChina's offshore yuan weakens past 6.54 per dollar for first time since dec. 23, 2020
RE
02:46aTrustpilot gets IPO cornerstone investors to give enterprise value of $1.4 billion
RE
02:46aIndia's richest state has half of new, active coronavirus cases
RE
02:36aTaiwan February exports seen up for eighth straight month - Reuters poll
RE
02:32aBOJ's Amamiya says must keep yield curve 'stably low'
RE
02:32aPearson ceo says they see impact of exam disruption on similar level to last year
RE
02:30aDeliveroo confirms IPO plans, flags $309 million loss in 2020
RE
02:30aPearson ceo says we will assess the strength of our existing employee base
RE
02:30aGerman Industrial Production Unexpectedly Declined in January
DJ
02:29aChina blue-chip index falls most in over 7 months on policy tightening fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA : AXA : COVID-19 travel insurance becoming a vacation staple
2China, HK stocks fall on worries over policy tightening
3ASX 200 : Australia stocks rise on U.S. stimulus, economic recovery hopes
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Brent hops past $70 for first time since pandemic began after Saudi attack
5DJI : GAME OF DRONES: Chinese giant DJI hit by U.S. tensions, staff defections

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ