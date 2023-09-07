By Ed Frankl

Germany's industrial production fell more than expected in July, further damping hopes of a manufacturing rebound in the country amid tumbling global demand for its goods.

Output declined 0.8% compared with the previous month, seasonally and on a calendar-adjusted basis, a level less severe than the 1.4% dip in June, but still missing economists' forecasts of a 0.2% fall, according to data set out Thursday by German statistics office Destatis.

The measure of production in manufacturing, energy and construction comes after new manufacturing orders dived in July, according to figures published Wednesday.

