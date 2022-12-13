Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

German Inflation Decelerated in November But Remains High

12/13/2022 | 02:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Emese Bartha


Germany's inflation decelerated in November, having come down from the highest reading in more than 70 years in October, the Federal Statistics Office, or Destatis, said Tuesday, confirming first estimate data it published in late November.

The consumer price index rose 10.0% on the year in November after 10.4% in October, measured by national standards, it said. The consumer price index rose by 11.3% on the year measured by EU-harmonized standards, Destatis said.

The inflation rate remains at a high level despite a slight slowdown in energy prices, Georg Thiel, President of Destatis, said in a note.

"We see price increases for more and more other goods, in addition to energy," he said. "What has become particularly notable for households is the continuing increase in food prices."

Energy prices were 38.7% higher in November than in the same month a year earlier, despite the German government's relief measures, but the price increase slowed compared with October when they were up 43.0% on the year, Destatis said.

Food prices rose 21.1% in November compared with November 2021, Destatis said.


Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 0233ET

Latest news "Economy"
02:41aUK faced highest level of strikes in October for more than a decade -ONS
RE
02:41aBTS star Jin begins South Korea army duty amid tight security, cheering fans
RE
02:41aExplainer-How will new Indonesian finance laws change the central bank?
RE
02:33aGerman Inflation Decelerated in November But Remains High
DJ
02:24aFactbox-Indian, Chinese troops clash for first time since 2020
RE
02:24aExclusive-India's RBI removes informal NDF restrictions on banks - sources
RE
02:19aEU strikes deal on world-first carbon border tariff
RE
02:18aUK jobless rate rises to 3.7%, but pay growth speeds up again
RE
02:15aIndia's Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2%
RE
02:10aPepco Group annual profit jumps 14.3% on store expansion
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Blue Bird, Trimble, First Solar
2Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to detainee
3German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary
4Apple's Japan investment crosses $100 billion, CEO Cook visits chip epi..
5Investors see returns in depressed Asian dollar bonds, but risks too

HOT NEWS