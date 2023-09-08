By Ed Frankl

German inflation fell slightly in August, with the key core rate holding steady, confirming prior estimates at a rate the European Central Bank could consider too high to ignore when deciding whether to raise rates next week.

Consumer prices were 6.1% higher in August than the same month a year earlier, compared with 6.2% in July, measured by national standards, data from the German statistics office Destatis showed Friday.

The reading matched preliminary estimates published by Destatis at the end of August and a consensus of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

