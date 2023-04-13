By Xavier Fontdegloria

Germany's inflation rate resumed its downward trend in March due to sharply decelerating energy prices, but underlying price pressures remained intense.

Consumer prices increased 7.4% in March compared with the same month a year earlier measured by national standards, confirming preliminary estimates, according to data from the German Federal Statistics Office Destatis released Thursday.

In February, prices rose 8.7% on year. The decline, which pushes inflation to its lowest level since August, was mainly driven by decelerating energy prices.

Prices of energy products increased 3.5% on year, down sharply from the 19.1% rise seen in February.

However, food prices rose 22.3% in March on year, accelerating slightly from the 21.8% recorded in February.

"Households felt especially the impact of yet another rise in food prices in March," president of Destatis, Ruth Brand, said. "The rate of inflation has slowed but remains at a high level," she said.

Core inflation--the rate that excludes the more-volatile categories of food and energy--stood at 5.8% in March, up from 5.7% in February, suggesting that price pressures are broadening to other products and services.

Consumer prices increased 7.8% in March on year measured by European Union harmonized standards, Destatis said, also in line with the preliminary estimate.

