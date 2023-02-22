Advanced search
German Inflation Rebounded in January on Higher Energy Prices -- Update

02/22/2023 | 03:33am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria


Germany's annual inflation rate ticked up in January after easing the previous month as the government's one-off subsidy for energy bills expired at year-end .

Consumer prices rose 8.7% on year in January measured by national standards, confirming the preliminary estimate, up from the 8.1% increase recorded in December, data from the German Federal Statistics Office Destatis showed Wednesday.

The uptick in inflation was driven by higher energy prices, which rose 23.1% on year in January, accelerating from December's 20.3% increase.

"The main reason of the [energy] price increase observed in January 2023 probably was the end of the December immediate assistance," Destatis said, referring to the government's one-off discount for utility bills in December.

Food inflation was broadly unchanged at 20.2%, the data showed.

"Following a slowdown at the end of last year, the inflation rate thus remains at a high level", Destatis President Ruth Brand said. "We are observing price rises for many goods and, to an increasing degree, also for services," she said.

Germany's core inflation--the rate which excludes the more-volatile categories of food and energy--stood at 5.6% in January, up from 5.2% in December.

Consumer price index data was revised in January, and the base year to calculate the data has been moved to 2020 from 2015 previously. According to the new estimates, the inflation peak in the current cycle was in October and November, when prices grew 8.8% on year, instead of the previously estimated 10.4% in October.

Consumer prices rose 9.2% on year in January measured by European Union harmonized standards, Destatis said, also confirming the preliminary estimate.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 0333ET

