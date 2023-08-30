By Ed Frankl

Germany's annual inflation rate fell but less than expected in August, with the key core rate holding steady, indicating that the European Central Bank may still need to hike interest rates further in an effort to bring inflation under greater control.

Consumer prices were 6.1% higher in August than the same month a year earlier, compared with 6.2% in July, measured by national standards, preliminary data from the German statistics office showed Wednesday.

The reading was a little hotter than expectations of 6.0%, according to economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained at 5.5% in August, the same as July.

