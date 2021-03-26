Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

German Intraday market: EPEX SPOT welcomes avoidance of serious regression through joint effort

03/26/2021 | 11:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Intraday market: EPEX SPOT welcomes avoidance of serious regression through joint effort

EPEX SPOT, together with German TSOs and relevant authorities, has avoided a serious regression on the continuous German Intraday market, which would have limited trading within the first 3 hours to the respective German TSO control area.

Currently, cross-zonal capacities between the four German TSO control areas for Intraday trading are only made available at 6 pm the day before. However, the single EU cross-zonal intraday market opens already at 3 pm. Therefore, orders sent by market participants within the first 3 hours are matched across all four German TSO control areas and nominated at 6pm when internal borders open.

A change request recently submitted to the European Single Intraday Coupling solution (SIDC) would have technically restricted Intraday trading in the first 3 hours to the respective TSO control area in Germany. Consequently, EPEX SPOT has alerted market participants, authorities and relevant stakeholders about this serious regression which would have artificially split the German Intraday market liquidity.

Today, we are pleased to announce that the joint effort with the German TSOs and the authorities led to the resolution of the issue. In the future, German TSOs will be providing infinite cross-zonal capacity between the four German TSO control areas between 3 and 6pm, enabling trading across Germany within SIDC. We would like to thank German TSOs and BNetzA for their reactivity and their support.

Disclaimer

Epex Spot SE published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 03:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:14aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Supernova Partners Acquisition Co. - SPNV
PR
12:08aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. - ITAC
PR
12:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EDT
AQ
12:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Thoma Bravo Advantage - TBA
PR
12:01aFACEBOOK  : freezes Venezuela president Maduro's page over COVID-19 misinformation
RE
03/26SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. III - ARYA
PR
03/26Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang
RE
03/26GERMAN INTRADAY MARKET : EPEX SPOT welcomes avoidance of serious regression through joint effort
PU
03/26CHEVRON EYES DEAL FOR SHELL OIL REFINERY IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST : sources
RE
03/26TENDER/ ACQUISITION/ TAKEOVER/ PURCHASE OFFER  : : Voluntary
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact
2Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : social media team bares its teeth in Washington
4WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look to utilities to weather any market rout
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Stellantis, Nissan, Nio cut more production due to chip shortage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ