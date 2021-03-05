German Manufacturing Orders Rose More Than Expected in January

By Maria Martinez



German manufacturing orders rose by more than expected in January, federal statistics office Destatis said Friday.

Manufacturing orders grew 1.4% on month in January in adjusted terms after a revised 2.2% contraction in December, according to Destatis. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected January orders to grow 0.5% on month.

On an annual basis, orders rose 2.5%, adjusted for calendar and price effects.

New orders in January were 3.7% higher in seasonally- and calendar-adjusted terms compared with February 2020, the month before restrictions were first imposed in Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, domestic orders fell 2.6% on month while foreign orders increased 4.2%, Destatis said.

German industrial production data for January is due to be published on Monday.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-21 0224ET