Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German Manufacturing Orders Rose More Than Expected in January

03/05/2021 | 02:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Martinez

German manufacturing orders rose by more than expected in January, federal statistics office Destatis said Friday.

Manufacturing orders grew 1.4% on month in January in adjusted terms after a revised 2.2% contraction in December, according to Destatis. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected January orders to grow 0.5% on month.

On an annual basis, orders rose 2.5%, adjusted for calendar and price effects.

New orders in January were 3.7% higher in seasonally- and calendar-adjusted terms compared with February 2020, the month before restrictions were first imposed in Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, domestic orders fell 2.6% on month while foreign orders increased 4.2%, Destatis said.

German industrial production data for January is due to be published on Monday.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-21 0224ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:57aOil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April
RE
02:53aBritain starts formal countdown in 'final chapter' of Libor
RE
02:47aOECD ECONOMIC SURVEY OF CANADA : Thursday 11 March
PU
02:47aCONSUMER PRICES, OECD - UPDATED : 3 March 2021
PU
02:47aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND  : to release Interim Economic Outlook on Tuesday 9 March 2021
PU
02:45aIMF says will continue talks with Zambia, progress made
RE
02:44aCredit Suisse winds down Greensill-linked funds
RE
02:40aChina defence spending gets mild boost amid economic caution
RE
02:32aForeign demand drives up German industrial orders in January
RE
02:32aHours-long reading of legislation delays debate on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April
2COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Wall Street slumps on Fed remarks, bond scare
3Credit Suisse winds down Greensill-linked funds
4U.S. job growth likely regained steam in February
5Global semiconductor shortage spurs run on vintage chipmaking tools
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ