German Manufacturing Orders Shrank in December

By Maria Martinez



German manufacturing orders fell by more than expected in December, federal statistics office Destatis said Friday.

Manufacturing orders contracted 1.9% on month in December in adjusted terms after an upwardly revised 2.7% expansion in November, according to Destatis. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected December orders to decline 0.8% on month.

On an annual basis, orders rose 6.4%, adjusted for calendar and price effects.

New orders in December were 2.6% higher in seasonally- and calendar-adjusted terms compared with February, the month before restrictions were first imposed in Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the pandemic, Germany's factory orders and industrial output in April recorded their largest declines since the beginning of the series in January 1991.

In December, domestic orders fell 0.9% on month while foreign orders declined 2.6%, Destatis said.

German industrial production data for December is due to be published on Monday.

