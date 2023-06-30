Today at 02:21 am

BERLIN (Reuters) - German import prices fell by 1.4% on the month in May, the statistics office said on Friday, in line with a forecast from analysts polled by Reuters.

On the year, import prices were down 9.1%, also in line with expectations.

The statistics office offers more detailed economic data on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)