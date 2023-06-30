On the year, import prices were down 9.1%, also in line with expectations.
The statistics office offers more detailed economic data on its website.
(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)
BERLIN (Reuters) - German import prices fell by 1.4% on the month in May, the statistics office said on Friday, in line with a forecast from analysts polled by Reuters.
On the year, import prices were down 9.1%, also in line with expectations.
The statistics office offers more detailed economic data on its website.
(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)
Spirit AeroSystems union workforce approves new contract, ending strike at Kansas plant