German Pet and Animal Brands Celebrate Prestigious Award at the 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards

The prestigious World Branding Awards, the ultimate global brand recognition accolade – now in its 13th edition, saw 150 brands from 41 countries named “Brand of the Year” in a first-ever virtual awards ceremony held today. The brands were nominated by over 115,000 consumers from six continents for the special biennial Animalis edition which focuses on awarding the best pet and animal brands from around the world.

Animal Planet, BuddyRest, FRONTLINE, KONG, ORIJEN, Pedigree, Petplan, PURINA Friskies, Rogz, Tetra, and Whiskas were proudly announced as this year’s Global Tier winners.

Regional Tier winners included Vitakraft and zooplus from Germany; Aqua Design Amano from Japan, Happi Doggy and Kit Cat from Singapore, and PetSmart from the USA, amongst others.

Lastly, triumphant National Tier winners from Germany include EHEIM (Water Filters), JUWEL Aquarium (Aquariums), and MOSER Animalline (Trimmers), amongst others.

Winners are uniquely judged through three streams: brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting. Seventy percent of the scoring process comes from consumer votes. There can only be one winner in each category per country.

“The Animalis Edition of the Awards honours the best brands in the animal and pet industries around the world and recognises those who have remained at the forefront of consumers’ minds. Given the challenges the global pandemic has caused to businesses, it is an astounding success, to say the least,” said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

“This is a celebration of the best marketers of pet and animal brands from across the globe,” added Rowles.

The award ceremony saw entrepreneur, Lara Morgan, and media vet, Joe Inglis, deliver captivating keynote speeches to guests.

Now in its eighth year, the awards are organised by the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing branding standards.

For more information and the full list of winners, visit awards.brandingforum.org.

About the World Branding Forum

The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a registered global non-profit organisation. Its aims and activities are to raise the standards in branding for the good of the industry as well as consumers. The WBF produces, manages and supports a wide range of programmes covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach. For more information, visit brandingforum.org.

