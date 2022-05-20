German Producer Prices in April Posted Highest Increase on Record

By Maria Martinez

Germany's producer prices rose strongly in April, driven by higher energy prices, posting the biggest increase ever recorded, the German statistics office Destatis said.

Producer prices rose 33.5% on year, Destatis said.

Energy prices rose 87.3% from a year earlier, it said. Strong gains in the price of natural gas, up 154.8% on year, were a major factor behind the increase, it said.

The producer price index excluding energy rose 16.3% on year, according to Destatis.

Prices of intermediate goods increased 26.0% from a year earlier. Significant price increases were recorded by metals, fertilizers, prepared feeds for farm animals and wooden containers, Destatis said.

Prices of nondurable consumer goods increased by 13.2% on year, prices of durable consumer goods rose 8.3% and capital-goods prices increased by 6.7%, Destatis's data showed.

