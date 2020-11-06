Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German Sept. industry output rises less than forecast on virus woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 02:23am EST
VW re-starts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial output rose by less than expected in September as the coronavirus crisis held back activity, data showed on Friday, in fresh evidence that a recovery from the pandemic shock is slowing in Europe's largest economy.

Industrial output increased by 1.6% on the month, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed. A Reuters poll had forecast a rise of 2.7%.

"The coronavirus crisis has dominated developments in the manufacturing sector for several months now," the Federal Statistics Office said in a statement.

The economy grew by a record 8.2% in the third quarter on higher consumer spending and exports, but an aggressive second wave of infections and a new partial lockdown are now clouding the outlook for the fourth quarter and beyond.

The Ifo economic institute said earlier on Friday that production expectations for Germany's industrial sector have weakened somewhat for the coming months, adding that it was unclear what impact lockdown measures would have.

Other recent German data have pointed to a fading recovery.

Industrial orders grew less than expected in September as euro zone orders dropped, data showed on Thursday.Business morale also fell for the first time in six months in October due to concerns about rising virus infection rates.

Germany closed bars, restaurants, gyms, cinemas, theatres and domestic tourism on Monday for a month to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The government has said small and medium-sized firms will be able to claim compensation worth 75% of their revenues from November 2019, up to 1 million euros.

A survey released on Wednesday showed that German services activity shrank for the first time in four months in October, a sign the economy was struggling even before a partial lockdown was imposed.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Adair)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aMalaysia's 1MDB state fund still $7.8 billion in debt - government report
RE
02:54aSouth Africa's rand falls, but set for weekly gains
RE
02:48aGold dips as dollar firms, but set for best week in over 3 months
RE
02:46aSouth Africa's net foreign reserves up to $51.364 bln in October
RE
02:43aSouth Africa eases defence firm Denel's bailout terms
RE
02:41aToyota-backed startup Pony.ai raises $267 million in latest fundraising
RE
02:28aGerman Industrial Production Rose Less Than Expected in September
DJ
02:26aTHIERRY BRETON : EU Commissioner Breton sees 50/50 chance of Brexit deal
RE
02:23aGerman Sept. industry output rises less than forecast on virus woes
RE
02:23aWorld stocks eye record levels as Washington gridlock curbs policy risks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2World stocks eye record levels as Washington gridlock curbs policy risks
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
4S&P 500 : Investors see silver-lining in U.S. election uncertainty
5Smallest job gains in five months expected as U.S. labor market momentum wanes
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group