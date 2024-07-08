By Ed Frankl

Germany's trade surplus expanded a little in May, but with both exports and imports falling, indicating the subdued recent demand for German goods.

The country's adjusted trade surplus--the difference between exports and imports of goods--rose to 24.9 billion euros ($26.99 billion) in May from EUR22.2 billion in April, according to data published Monday by German statistics agency Destatis.

Adjusted exports of goods declined 3.6% on the month, while imports sank 6.6%, Destatis said.

