Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

German aid worker freed after kidnapping four years ago in Niger, says employer

12/11/2022 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAKAR (Reuters) - A 63-year-old German aid worker, Joerg Lange, has been freed more than four years after he was kidnapped in western Niger near the Malian border, his employer, humanitarian organisation Help, said in a statement on Saturday.

Armed men on motorcycles kidnapped Lange in April 2018 near the Nigerien town of Inates in borderlands where militant groups, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, have carried out frequent attacks for years.

Help did not say how Lange's release was secured or where he now is.

"We are very relieved and grateful that our colleague Joerg Lange can return to his family after more than four and a half years," Help Managing Director Bianca Kaltschmitt said.

She thanked the German Foreign Office and other German authorities, as well as "authorities and friends in Mali, Niger and neighbouring countries".

An engineer by training, Lange had worked in the humanitarian sector for more than thirty years before he was kidnapped.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Peter Graff and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:38aKenya's Maasai warriors gather to celebrate "Maasai Olympics," a rite of passage
RE
03:34aGerman aid worker freed after kidnapping four years ago in Niger, says employer
RE
03:27aTraders don't plan to suspend grain exports from Odesa after Russian attacks -Ukraine minister
RE
03:21aSaudi energy min: all OPEC+ members participate in decision-making
RE
02:31aSaudi Arabia's GDP grows 8.8% year-on-year in Q3 -statistics authority
RE
02:04aU.S. bars Russian diplomats from Soviet graves on Alaska base - TASS
RE
01:25aU.S. energy envoy Hochstein calls investor hostility to shale drilling "un-American" -FT
RE
01:08aNASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon
RE
12:31aHawaii volcano alert level lowered to watch - USGS
RE
12/10China's capital swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. bars Russian diplomats from Soviet graves on Alaska base - TASS
2Australia's Telstra suffers privacy breach, 132,000 customers impacted
3Ukraine attacks occupied Melitopol, Russian side says two killed
4TAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: IN PAST 24 HOURS 2 CHINESE AIR FORCE PL…
5NOV : awarded equipment package and design license contracts for Cadele..

HOT NEWS