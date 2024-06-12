BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - European Union tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles increase the risk of a trade war and will not strengthen the competitiveness of Europe's auto sector, the president of Germany's VDA industry body said on Wednesday.

The measure, by which the European Commission will apply additional duties of up to 38.1% on such cars, "further increases the risk of a global trade conflict", VDA President Hildegard Mueller said in a statement.

"The potential damage that could result from the measures now announced may be greater than the potential benefits for the European - and in particular the German - automotive industry," Mueller added. (Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Andrey Sychev)