German big business piles pressure on Lithuania in China row

* China says Lithuania betrayed its trust on Taiwan
* Multinationals dragged into dispute by Lithuania blockade
* Companies urge Lithuania to back down - sources
VILNIUS/FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Lithuania is under
pressure from German companies to back down in a dispute with
China to end a blockade of the Baltic state, as European trade
officials struggle to defuse the row, people familiar with the
matter said.
China has pressed multinationals to sever ties with
Lithuania or face exclusion from its market, an unusually harsh
move that has dragged companies into a political dispute and
placed Beijing on a collision course with the European Union.
The row erupted after the Baltic state allowed the opening
of a de facto embassy by Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China
views as part of its territory.
Some of the companies affected have asked Lithuania's
political leaders to de-escalate the dispute or risk a corporate
exodus, according to people involved and correspondence seen by
Reuters.
Many multinationals are affected, but one of the most
significant hits is to the German car sector.
In a letter to Lithuania's foreign and economy ministers,
the German-Baltic Chamber of Commerce said imports of Chinese
machinery and parts and the sale of Lithuanian products to China
had ground to a halt and that some firms may have to leave.
Urging the ministers to seek a "constructive solution" to
restore relations with China, the chamber said "the basic
business model of the companies is in question and some ... will
have no other choice than to shut down production in Lithuania".
Last month, Lithuania's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte met
with business leaders, including executives from German
car-parts giant Continental, to listen to their concerns, said
one person who attended.
The overall damage to industry runs to hundreds of millions
of euros, and she was told this would escalate if the dispute
continues to interrupt global production, the person said.
This week, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also held
talks with business executives when he was urged to make an
"immediate de-escalation," according to one person with
knowledge of that discussion.
The European Union's top trade official, Valdis Dombrovskis,
is also attempting to mediate between Beijing and Vilnius, ahead
of a possible EU-China summit meeting in the coming months, said
a person with knowledge of the matter. Lithuania belongs to the
27-state bloc.
RENAMING
The focus of the dispute is the opening of a representative
office by Taiwan in Vilnius, although tensions have mounted
since Lithuania's ruling coalition agreed last year https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lithuania-china-idUSKBN27P1PQ
to support what it described as "those fighting for freedom" on
the island.
Renaming the office to remove the word Taiwan could resolve
the dispute. Taiwan has other offices in Europe and the United
States but they use the name of the city Taipei, avoiding
reference to the island itself.
But salvaging relations will be difficult.
"The Lithuanian government has betrayed China’s trust," the
Chinese foreign ministry told Reuters in a statement.
"For China-Lithuania relations to get back on track,
Lithuania must first correct its attitude and take practical
actions to correct its mistakes," said the ministry, denying
that China was exerting economic pressure.
A spokesperson for the European Commission said it would
resist "coercive measures", adding: "We stand by Lithuania.
Lithuanian exports are EU exports."
The Commission said it was reaching out to China to resolve
the situation and "collecting facts and evidence" to see if
China was complying with international trade rules. "We will not
hesitate to act to defend our rights," said the spokesperson.
So far, there is no sign of a climbdown by Lithuania, with
its president telling the business meeting this week that it was
up to Brussels, home of the European Commission, to find a
solution.
While one Lithuanian official, asking not to be named, said
Brussels' involvement as a go-between was critical, another said
EU backing was half-hearted and that its officials too urged
Lithuania to compromise.
'NO-GO ZONE'
China appeared to reject Brussels' involvement.
"Problems between China and Lithuania should and can only be
solved through bilateral channels between China and Lithuania,"
said China's foreign ministry. "Linking China-Lithuania issues
to China-EU relations is ... unlikely to solve the problem."
The stand-off threatens Lithuanian industry, which has built
up clusters of factories making parts destined for overseas,
such as furniture, clothing, car parts and lasers. Hundreds of
containers of goods and parts are in limbo.
It has rippled through global supply chains and, in the case
of Continental, has had knock-on effects on customers such as
luxury carmaker BMW and Volkswagen, two of the people said.
Volkswagen said its production is not affected, while BMW
and Continental declined to comment.
"Lithuania has become a no-go zone in China," said Joerg
Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.
"European companies cannot register it as a country of
origin for products they are selling here. It's been taken off
the map."
France's trade minister Franck Riester promised to help
Lithuania.
"If a Lithuanian company needs Chinese components for its
production but cannot find them because China is blocking ... we
will be happy to help by putting it in contact with French
companies or companies from other Member States," he said.
Paris, which holds the EU presidency in the coming months,
is attempting to speed up introduction of new EU trade defence
measures, said French officials.
The measures could penalise China in such disputes, although
it is unclear whether Europe, where countries such as Germany
depend on it for trade, will agree to them.
Similarly, it has been difficult for Brussels to launch
legal action against China because companies affected are
unwilling to be publicly named, one person with knowledge of the
matter said.
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas and John Irish in Paris
and Ryan Woo in Beijing; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by
Barbara Lewis)