Germany's 10-year bond yield rose 11 basis points to 2.31%..

Italy's 10-year yield dropped 1.5 bps to 4.68%.

"More fiscal stimulus will mean more inflationary risks and possibly further rate hikes," Antoine Bouvet, senior rate strategist at ING.

"Peripheral bonds would benefit most from such measures which would involve less bond supply and possibly lower yields thanks to a joint effort by the EU," he added.

