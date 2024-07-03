BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Germany's budget committee approved on Wednesday the purchase of tanks, ammunition and air defence systems worth more than 6 billion euros , sources told Reuters. This includes the purchase of 105 Leopard 2 A8 tanks from armsmaker KNDS for 2.93 billion euros, the sources said. There is also a deal to buy up to 200,000 shells of artillery ammunition for up to 1.3 billion euros from Diehl and Nammo. Furthermore, four PATRIOT air defence systems will be bought for a total of 1.35 billion euros, according to sources. ($1 = 0.9256 euros) (Reporting by Maria Martinez and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Madeline Chambers)