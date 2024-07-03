BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Germany's budget committee
approved on Wednesday the purchase of tanks, ammunition and air
defence systems worth more than 6 billion euros  , sources told Reuters.
This includes the purchase of 105 Leopard 2 A8 tanks from
armsmaker KNDS for 2.93 billion euros, the sources said.
There is also a deal to buy up to 200,000 shells of artillery
ammunition for up to 1.3 billion euros from Diehl and Nammo.
Furthermore, four PATRIOT air defence systems will be bought
for a total of 1.35 billion euros, according to sources.
($1 = 0.9256 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Sabine Siebold; Editing by
Madeline Chambers)