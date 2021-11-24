Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German business morale darkens on supply bottlenecks, COVID

11/24/2021 | 04:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The European Central Bank is photographed during sunset in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German business morale deteriorated for the fifth month running in November as supply bottlenecks in manufacturing and a spike in coronavirus infections clouded the growth outlook for Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 96.5 from 97.7 in October. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a November reading of 96.6.

"Supply bottlenecks and the fourth wave of the coronavirus are challenging German companies," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said.

Company executives were less satisfied with their current business situation while their expectations for the next six months also became more pessimistic, the survey showed.

The Ifo survey contrasted with a purchasing manager survey which had suggested on Tuesday that growth in Germany's private sector picked up slightly in November despite persistent supply bottlenecks and record high inflation.

The German central bank warned on Monday that the economy could stagnate in the final quarter of this year as a lack of goods and labour as well as new restrictions to fight the pandemic might put an end to its fragile recovery.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Emma Thomasson, Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15aByteDance plans to spin off real estate listing business
RE
04:14aMore investors turning sour on emerging markets - HSBC survey
RE
04:14aWafer maker IQE warns of 40% profit hit from supply crunch
RE
04:11aGerman business morale darkens on supply bottlenecks, COVID
RE
04:11aItaly's Enel cranks up spending to become carbon-free by 2040
RE
04:06a"NOT CURRENTLY AVAILABLE" : Turks can't buy iPhones, other electronics after lira plunge
RE
03:59aJapan to spend $313 billion in extra budget as tax income overshoots - draft
RE
03:56aIndian government's plan to ban cryptocurrencies leads to heavy selling - investors
RE
03:53aSterling holds close to 2021 low versus dollar
RE
03:53aFRENCH COURT : Orange boss richard cleared of the charge of complicity of fraud
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
2Fertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farm..
3Quantafuel ASA | Company presentations
4BlackRock joins e-car charging venture Ionity in $788 million funding r..
5Shell halves Singapore refining capacity, to change chemical feedstock

HOT NEWS